Eight OC Transpo drivers test positive for COVID-19 over eight days

Eight OC Transpo bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past eight days as COVID-19 transmission continues to rise in Ottawa.

The transit service reported two cases involving bus operators on Thursday.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said in one case, the key dates are April 7,8,9, 11 and 12. The employee has been self-isolating at home since their last day of work on April 12.

The other case reported on Thursday involved an operator who last worked on April 13. The key dates are April 11, 12 and 13.

OC Transpo lists all affected routes on its website at octranspo.com.

The Amalgamated Transit Union has called on the Ontario government to move bus drivers and transit employees up the priority list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Members held rallies earlier this week outside the offices of MPP Lisa MacLeod and Jeremy Roberts.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 cases reported at OC Transpo since April 8:

April 8: Bus operator tests positive. Last day of work was April 5.

April 9: Bus operator tests positive. Last day of work was April 6.

April 12: Bus operator tests positive. Last day of work was April 8.

April 12: Bus operator tests positive. Last day of work was April 9.

April 14: Bus operator tests positive. Last day of work was April 11.

April 14: Bus operator tests positive. Last day of work was April 13.

April 15: Bus operator tests positive. Last day of work was April 12.

April 15: Bus operator tests positive. Last day of work was April 13.

According to the OC Transpo website, 23 employees have tested positive for novel coronavirus since the start of the year.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Megan Shaw