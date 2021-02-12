Eight people have been charged in connection with a shooting that took place one year ago in the parking lot of a mall in Thornhill, Ont.

The incident occurred on Feb. 16, 2020 shortly before 9 p.m. outside the Promenade Mall, located near Bathurst and Centre streets.

Three people were found at the scene, police said, two of which sustained gunshot wounds.

The victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Investigators believe that one of the victims was sitting in a car and the other two victims were standing outside of the vehicle speaking to him when a masked suspect approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots, striking two of the victims,” police said in a news release issued Friday, adding that the suspect fled the area heading northbound.

Police said the victims have all fully recovered from their injuries.

On Friday, police also said that they have identified the shooter as well as a number of suspects in connection with the incident.

Eight people are facing charges following the investigation. Four people—identified by police as 40-year-old Tomikeo Alphonso of Milton, 39-year-old Mohamad El-Zahawi of Toronto, 23-year-old Filippo Genova of Toronto and 36-year-old Omer Zahawi of Vaughan—are facing attempted murder charges.

The eight suspects face numerous other offences, including conspiracy to commit murder, criminal harassment and accessory to an indictable offence.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact the York Regional Police Service or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.