A devastating holiday for eight people after a fire ripped through their home on Christmas Eve.

Emergency crews arrived to the house in the 1300 block of Goyeau street around 4 p.m. on Thursday for reports of fire and smoke coming from the structure.

Fire Investigation complete. 1300 block of Goyeau. 8 people displaced. Cause accidential. Damage is 150000.* MC

No injuries were reported and Officials say the cause is accidential.

Damage estimate is $150,000.