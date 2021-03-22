Eight people were injured when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Bradford West Gwillimbury Monday afternoon.

Thick, black smoke poured out of the fifth-floor Holland Street West tower near Simcoe Road.

York Regional Paramedic Services said eight people were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

South Simcoe Police ask the public to avoid the area between Church and Toronto streets while crews attend the scene.

The town set up an evacuation centre at the Danube Seniors Centre for displaced tenants of the apartment building. It said beds would be available for anyone needing overnight accommodations.

More to come.