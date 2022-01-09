Eight residents isolating following COVID-19 outbreak at Terrace Lodge

Eight Terrace Lodge Long-Term Care Home residents are currently isolating due to an outbreak at the home, according to an update from Elgin County.

In addition to the four residents that previously tested positive for COVID, Elgin County was notified that three more residents have tested positive for a total of seven on the confirmed outbreak resident home area. As well, as another resident on a suspect resident home area for a total of eight positive residents.

The impacted residents are isolating as directed by public health.

Elgin County officials say they continue to monitor all residents and screen staff for COVID symptoms.

Elgin County is working closely with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) on outbreak management and practices.

Staff are providing care to residents using all recommended precautions in addition to enhanced infection control measures the home has taken.

Further information regarding the outbreak as well as visitation information is available on the Elgin County website.