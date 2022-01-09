Eight residents isolating following COVID-19 outbreak at Terrace Lodge
Eight Terrace Lodge Long-Term Care Home residents are currently isolating due to an outbreak at the home, according to an update from Elgin County.
In addition to the four residents that previously tested positive for COVID, Elgin County was notified that three more residents have tested positive for a total of seven on the confirmed outbreak resident home area. As well, as another resident on a suspect resident home area for a total of eight positive residents.
The impacted residents are isolating as directed by public health.
Elgin County officials say they continue to monitor all residents and screen staff for COVID symptoms.
Elgin County is working closely with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) on outbreak management and practices.
Staff are providing care to residents using all recommended precautions in addition to enhanced infection control measures the home has taken.
Further information regarding the outbreak as well as visitation information is available on the Elgin County website.
-
Up to 50 per cent of ambulances unstaffed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland this weekDuring a week of wild winter weather and rising COVID-19 cases, up to half of the ambulances that should've been responding to 911 calls have instead been parked unstaffed due to ongoing personnel shortages and the impacts of the Omicron variant, according to the union representing B.C.'s paramedics.
-
Electricity restored to remote Vancouver Island communities, BC Hydro saysPower has been restored to remote communities on Vancouver Island's northwest coast, BC Hydro said Sunday, nearly a week after it first went out due to heavy snow and wind.
-
Fraser Health increasing number, hours of COVID-19 immunization clinicsB.C.'s largest health authority says it is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination capacity and expects to deliver an average of 75,000 doses weekly by Jan. 17.
-
Central Alberta man's passion for flying leads to building lifelike aircraft simulatorAfter flying for nearly 40 years and building his own airplane, a recreational pilot in central Alberta has a Boeing 737 Max simulator to enjoy retirement with his feet firmly on the ground.
-
7-year-old from Delta, B.C. successfully lobbies for crosswalk after little brother's close callA young girl in Delta, B.C. has proven that age is just a number when it comes to creating change in your community.
-
WRPS report four overdose calls overnight in KitchenerWaterloo regional police issued a warning to residents on Sunday after emergency services responded to four overdose calls in Kitchener overnight.
-
Bobcat safely relocated by B.C. conservation officersThe B.C. Conservation Officer Service has safely relocated a bobcat after it came into conflict with other wildlife in Edgewater, B.C.
-
Community organizations looking after unsheltered Winnipeggers during cold snapCommunity organizations are hard at work making sure the city's most vulnerable citizens are safe and warm during the extreme cold snap.
-
3 teenagers arrested after bear spray assault at Port Moody liquor store, police sayThree teenagers were arrested last week after allegedly assaulting staff at a Port Moody liquor store with bear mace.