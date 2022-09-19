Eight southwestern Ontario residents win $1 million Lotto Max prize

A group of eight residents from across southwestern Ontario are celebrating big after winning a June Lotto Max draw worth $1 million.

According to a press release from OLG, the eight winners are all coworkers and play Lotto Max weekly, and while the group has won smaller prizes in the past, this is their first big win.

The eight group members include:

Carla Scherle-Thompson of Grand Bend

Harley Lester of Simcoe

Karen Butler of St. Thomas

Kyla Tierney-Miller of London

Mary Anstett of Exeter

Michelle Borrett of Norwich

Richard Harrison of Goderich

Suzanne Webster of Dorchester

Group leader Carla checked the group’s ticket on a Saturday night when she discovered the big win — but at first she couldn’t believe it.

“When I saw Big Winner come up, I couldn’t believe it. I had to do a double take,” she said in a statement. “I called my husband over, and we did a happy dance together.”

But when it came to sharing the happy news with her colleagues, Carla admits she had a bit of fun with breaking the news.

“I sent them an email and made them scroll to the very bottom to find out how much we won. When they all opened it, everyone threw off their headsets, got up and did a big dance! They were all ecstatic,” she said.

So what do the eight lucky winners plan to do with their newfound winnings? Home improvements, family vacations and putting the money into savings is all in the cards.

"It’s a welcoming addition for all of us,” Carla added.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Commissioners Road in London, Ont.