Eighth person charged in relation to Walpole Island homicide
An eighth person has been charged in connection with the murder of a Windsor, Ont. man on Walpole Island last year.
Officers from the Lambton County Crime Unit attended the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service on Saturday where they took a 20-year-old suspect into custody on a warrant.
Oyenuga was first reported missing to Windsor police in February 2021. His remains were found on March 17, 2021 on Walpole Island.
Turuk Thomas, 20, of Kitchener is now facing a first degree murder charge.
Police say he has been held in custody following a bail hearing on Sunday.
Four other people are also charged with first degree murder in Oyenuga's death:
- Dejour Millington, 23, of Toronto
- Saccara Johnson, 28, of Windsor
- Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor
- Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough
Zy'Shaun Lawrence, 20, was arrested last fall and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.
Jeffrey Drew Bliss, 36, of Erieau, has been charged with trafficking a firearm, weapon, device or ammunition, in relation to the case.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org