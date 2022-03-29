Eighth person charged in relation to Walpole Island homicide

An eighth person has been charged in connection with the murder of a Windsor, Ont. man on Walpole Island last year.

Officers from the Lambton County Crime Unit attended the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service on Saturday where they took a 20-year-old suspect into custody on a warrant.

Oyenuga was first reported missing to Windsor police in February 2021. His remains were found on March 17, 2021 on Walpole Island.

Turuk Thomas, 20, of Kitchener is now facing a first degree murder charge.

Police say he has been held in custody following a bail hearing on Sunday.

Four other people are also charged with first degree murder in Oyenuga's death:

Dejour Millington, 23, of Toronto

Saccara Johnson, 28, of Windsor

Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor

Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough

Zy'Shaun Lawrence, 20, was arrested last fall and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

Jeffrey Drew Bliss, 36, of Erieau, has been charged with trafficking a firearm, weapon, device or ammunition, in relation to the case.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org