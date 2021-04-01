Eighth straight day of more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Public Health Ontario is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the eighth straight day with triple-digit case counts.
Across Ontario, there are 2,557 new cases of novel coronavirus. Health officials reported 743 new cases in Toronto, 484 cases in Peel Region and 311 new cases in York Region.
In Ottawa, the 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday follows 117 cases on Wednesday and 112 cases on Tuesday.
Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 3,008 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 30.
A total of 6,297 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.
The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.
COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 37 new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 30 new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: Three new cases
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Seven new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases