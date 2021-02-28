Defending champion Kerri Einarson advanced to Sunday's final of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 9-3 semifinal win over Alberta's Laura Walker.

Einarson meets Ontario's Rachel Homan in a rematch of last year's final in Moose Jaw, Sask., where Einarson edged Homan in an extra end for her first title.

Einarson's foursome from Manitoba's Gimli Curling Club is attempting to win back-to-back crowns in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the first time since Homan in 2013 and 2014.

Einarson scored three points in the sixth end against Walker to control the game with a 6-2 lead. Walker conceded after Einarson scored another three in the eighth.

Walker downed Manitoba's Jennifer Jones 9-8 in a morning tiebreaker to get to the afternoon semifinal against Einarson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2021.