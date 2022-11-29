Eisner Cove wetlands cleared following several protests to stop development project

Cutting and clearing has begun for a major housing development project in Dartmouth that has left many residents unhappy.

The Mount Hope Village project is going through the Eisner Cove Wetland, a local spot that holds memories for residents.

"You’d go through it and pick blueberries and raspberries. I have seven kids and I’d go in there and have Easter egg hunts at Easter," said resident Mark Davis.

These moments are no more as it is one of nine "special planning areas" in the city being established for housing development.

Davis said the area needs to be preserved.

"There’s families of deer, foxes, raccoons, the birds, how many nests have they destroyed?" he said.

According to the Clayton Developments website, once completed, the project will consist of six city blocks.

42 per cent of the nearly 900 units will be designated for affordable housing, falling in the range of 80 per cent of equivalent market rents.

"We calculated the average market rate for around this area and it’s going to be $1,400-$1,800 per month. The 10 people that were living in the woods before it was clear-cut will not be able to live there," said Bill Zebadee, who is the president of the Southdale Wetland Society.

In the spring, Housing Minister John Lohr took over Halifax's development approvals to speed up construction.

Deputy Mayor Sam Austin said he has concerns about this project as well.

"For me, the profound sadness of Eisner is that the opportunity for the public to have any meaningful say or input into that project was taken away through the special planning process," said Austin.

Two appeals related to this development have been dismissed by Environment Minister Tim Halman, which means the clearing of the 55 acre parcel of land can continue.