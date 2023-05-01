iHeartRadio

'El Chapo' sons charged with smuggling cheap fentanyl to U.S.


With Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman serving a life sentence, his sons steered the family business into fentanyl, establishing a network of labs churning out massive quantities of the cheap, deadly drug that they smuggled into the U.S., prosecutors revealed in a recent indictment.
