A fundraiser for a 76-year-old Asian-American woman has raised nearly US$1 million, all of which her grandson says will be donated to the Asian-American community to combat racism. OPP investigating vandalism in downtown Fergus Provincial police are investigating reports of vandalism on buildings and vehicles in downtown Fergus. Order an Easter picnic basket to support the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia The Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia has partnered with Liberty North to raise funds for the community this spring. Death of two-year-old girl now being treated as a homicide, Toronto police say The death of a two-year-old girl is being treated as a homicide after Toronto police said they determined her cause of death was blunt force trauma.