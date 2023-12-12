Elderly Cape Breton man living with dementia missing
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
An emergency alert has been issued for an 87-year-old Cape Breton man who went missing Monday.
According to a news release from the Cape Breton Regional Police, Evan John “Jackie” Davies was last seen leaving his Mary Street residence in Glace Bay, N.S., around noon on Monday. Davies lives with dementia and his family is concerned about his well-being.
The emergency alert says he is travelling in a white 2017 Ford Escape with a Nova Scotia licence plate GLT 136. He could be travelling in the New Waterford, Donkin, or Port Morien areas.
Davies is described as standing five-feet-eight-inches tall with a thin build, short grey hair, and a goatee.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151.
