Elderly couple killed in Timmins house fire

The victims in the fatal house fire on Mountjoy Street South in Timmins on the weekend are being identified as police continue to investigate.

An elderly couple, 74-year-old Gil Kelly and his 75-year-old wife Diane were killed in the blaze that happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

"At present, no indications of foul play have been discovered," Timmins police said in a news release.

Police are helping the Ontario Fire Marshal, Timmins Fire Department and local coroner's office with the investigation.

"It is anticipated that the structure will have to be systematically dismantled to allow for the investigators to complete fire origin and other forensic aspects of the investigation," police said.

"These necessary processes are painstaking and time-consuming and may take a number of days to complete."

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 705-264-1201.