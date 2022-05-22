Elderly Lanark woman killed by falling tree branch Sunday
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police say an 80-year-old woman has died after being struck by a falling tree branch Sunday afternoon.
OPP said Gail Greene was in her yard in Ferguson Falls near the Village of Lanark when she was hit by the branch at around 3 p.m.
She died in hospital.
Her death comes one day after a massive storm blew across eastern Ontario, damaging countless trees. Police did not directly attribute Greene’s death to the storm but said it was not suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.
At least eight people were killed Saturday as the storm moved across Ontario.
-
May long weekend signifies beginning of summer festivitiesThe Victoria Day long weekend marks the unofficial start of summer with many outdoor events such as festivals, parades and other activities.
-
B.C. commits $100 million to Japanese Canadians in recognition of internment historyBritish Columbia is giving $100 million in funding to address the historical wrongs it caused when it helped to intern thousands of Japanese Canadians during the Second World War.
-
-
-
A tale of two playoffs: Edmonton Oil Kings and Oilers compete for wins under one roofAs the city rallies behind the Edmonton Oilers taking the lead in the Battle of Alberta playoff edition, other playoff games are also being played at Rogers Place.
-
No human remains found in Hanover fire wreckage, OFM investigation complete: policeOntario's Fire Marshal has completed its investigation of the two buildings destroyed by fire in Hanover, Ont., according to Hanover Chief of Police Christopher Knoll.
-
-
Officials in the north worry destructive invasive species will emerge this summerResearchers in the north are warning one of Canada's "most invasive plants" could be popping up this summer.
-