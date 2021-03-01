An elderly man is facing several charges after he allegedly pointed a toy gun at a bartender in downtown Guelph.

Police said the man was in a business on Friday at around 6:20 p.m. when he was asked by staff to put on a mask.

According to a news release, the man reluctantly did so, but about five minutes later he approached a female employee who was standing behind the bar and pulled out a handgun, pointing it at her while demanding money.

Police said he then laughed and placed the gun in the pocket of his hoodie and left the business.

The man was located a short distance away and the gun was determined to be a toy, which had been painted black.

A 70-year-old Guelph man has been charged with attempted robbery and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is set to appear in a Guelph courtroom on June 18.