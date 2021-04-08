Elderly man banned from store for trying to steal 'Magic: The Gathering' cards: Guelph police

Guelph police say a 73-year-old man has been trespassed from a business after trying to steal 'Magic: The Gathering' trading cards.

Staff at a store on Woodlawn Road West reported the possible theft in process to police around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man had taken several packages of the cards and took them into the washroom where staff later recovered some of the packaging, according to officials.

Police say the 73-year-old man was banned from the store after staff decided not to proceed with charges.

All the cards were recovered.