An elderly man is dead and two other people have injuries following a stabbing at a home in North York on Monday night.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the residential area of Nymark Avenue and Goodview Road, near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East, for reports of a stabbing shortly before 9 p.m.

A man in his 70s was subsequently transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while a woman and another man were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The elderly man died from his injuries in hospital, police said.

Investigators said the other man involved in the incident was taken into custody and that the incident was a family dispute.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Neighbours told CP24 that a husband, wife, their two children and the wife's father lived in the home.

They also said that police were at the residence last week for a domestic call.

On Tuesday morning, animal services was seen removing a german shepherd from the residence.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene and that there are no outstanding suspects.

Officers are still on scene investigating.