Elderly man found dead after N.S. house fire

Nova Scotia police are investigating a fatal house fire in Shelburne.

According to a news release, police and fire crews responded to a fire on Woodlawn Drive around noon on Monday, where they found an 85-year-old Shelburne man dead in a home.

The release says police do not believe the fire is suspicious at this time.

The Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Medical Examiner Service are helping police with the investigation.

