Elderly man injured during car jacking in Kitchener: WRPS
Police are investigating a Friday car jacking in Kitchener that left an elderly man with injuries.
Waterloo regional police said around 3:30 p.m., they responded to an in-progress vehicle theft in the area of Victoria Park on Schneider Avenue.
During the theft, a 71-year-old man was struck by the stolen vehicle that a male suspect was driving.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the stolen vehicle is a grey Toyota Camry.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.
