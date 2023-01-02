Elderly man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

The collision happened at 12:39 p.m. in the area of City Centre Drive and Robert Speck Parkway, just outside of Square One Shopping Centre.

The victim, whom police described as elderly, was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries, according to Const. Philip Yake of Peel Regional Police.

“The male party on scene suffered critical injuries and was transported to a trauma center where he remains in critical condition and will be reassessed in the morning,” Yake said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, however as of Monday night, no arrests had been made, according to Yake.

Police have not released any further information about the victim or the driver.

Roads in the area had been closed for the police investigation but have since reopened.

“Our Major Collision Bureau is taking over the investigation and all information that people have or dash-cam footage, we’re appealing that they reach out to Peel Regional Police and speak to our Major Collision Bureau to report it,” Yake said.