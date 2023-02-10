iHeartRadio

Elderly man reported missing in Windsor


Ian MacDonald, 80, was last seen Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

Windsor police are searching for an 80-year-old man who has been missing since last Friday.

Police say Ian MacDonald was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Factoria Avenue on Friday, Feb. 3.

At the time, he was wearing a bright yellow/green coat with jeans, black shoes and gloves.

He was also pulling a black cart.

Anyone who sees MacDonald is asked to call police.

