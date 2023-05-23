Elderly man robbed at knife point, Windsor police seek suspect
An elderly man agreeing to do a good deed was robbed at knife point last week after offering to call the suspect a cab, police say.
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying the robbery suspect.
Police say the victim was at a bus stop in the 3900 block of Walker Road at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 when he was approached by another man.
The man asked if he could call him a cab. When the victim agreed and took out his phone, police say the suspect pointed a large knife at him and grabbed the phone.
The suspect then took off on foot.
Police say the suspect is described as a white man between 50-60 years old with a thin build. At the time of the offence he wore a blue sweater, jeans, and a tan-coloured camouflage-style baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
-
University students impacted by new credit card transaction feesNew credit card transaction fees businesses are allowed to pass onto customers will make him much more conscious about how and where he uses his credit card.
-
Sinkhole causes traffic disruption, attracts crowd in Calgary community of CranstonA massive sinkhole tore through a residential road in Cranston on Tuesday.
-
Tegan and Sara, Three Days Grace among acts at K-Days 2023K-Days announced its 2023 lineup Tuesday, featuring a mix of genres and eras for the festival’s free concert series.
-
Artificial intelligence and mandated targets: Strategies behind B.C.'s housing pushHousing continues to be a key talking point for the David Eby government, and one of his key lieutenants is prepared to flex his ministerial muscle to encourage, simplify and push municipalities and developers into creating more homes.
-
Uber for teens now available in VancouverStarting Tuesday, teens in Metro Vancouver can ride in an Uber without an adult present. The ride-sharing giant now allows minors between 13 and 17 years old to use their parent or guardian's account to book trips in a number of Canadian cities.
-
Kitchener woman convicted of child sexual abuse sees another condition for statutory releaseA 54-year-old Kitchener woman convicted of sexually abusing a child will face another condition added to the terms of her statutory release.
-
In his own words, David Johnston explains why he didn't recommend a public inquirySpecial rapporteur David Johnston sat down with CTV National News' Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina to discuss his 56-page report on foreign interference and why he didn't recommend a public inquiry.
-
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for researchSince the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.
-
Bikes for Migrants runs for second consecutive yearOrganizers of the Bikes for Migrants campaign believe a little two-wheel transportation can go a long way to improving the lives of workers.