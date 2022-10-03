Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by taxi in Timmins

MacLean Drive has reopened following a serious crash involving an elderly female pedestrian and a taxi in the north end of Timmins, police say. The woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital, police said Monday evening.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday when a taxi was turning right off Jubilee Boulevard onto MacLean Drive, police said in a news release.

"The investigation is very much in its initial phases, but the pedestrian was lawfully crossing the roadway while using the crosswalk," Timmins police spokesperson Marc Depatie told CTV News in an email.

"One of our officers approached this scene while completing patrols of the area. A collision had just occurred involving an elderly female pedestrian. She was in the midst of making her way across the intersection using the crosswalk. She was struck by a vehicle completing a right hand-turn off of Jubilee Boulevard. The driver remained at the scene."

The womanwas taken to hospital in critical condition with serious injuries, Depatie said. Police later confirmed she died from her injuries.

"The Timmins Police Service wishes to convey its gratitude to those persons who rendered assistance at the scene of this collision," police said.

McLean Drive was closed between Jubilee Boulevard and Brousseau Avenue for several hours while officers investigated the scene. It has since reopened.

Witnesses are being asked to contact police.

"The Timmins Police Service is making an appeal for any witnesses who may have observed the collision or any driving behavior leading up to the collision to please come forward and assist with the investigation," police said.