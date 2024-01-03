Elderly pedestrian killed by driver in Alta Vista, police seeking witnesses
An elderly pedestrian was killed by the driver of a vehicle in Alta Vista on Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa Police said in a news release that they were called to the 1600 block of Bank Street at 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 2 in response to a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.
The elderly person was taken to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Ottawa Police said before the New Year there were 11 fatal pedestrian collisions by drivers in 2023.
There have been six fatal collisions involving pedestrians since Oct. 2.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
