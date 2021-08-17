Elderly pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Billings Bridge

Ottawa police say emergency crews are at the scene of a collision between a driver and a pedestrian just south of Billings Bridge.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Bank and Lamira streets at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle hit a woman in her 80s.

Ottawa paramedics say the victim was taken to the trauma centre in serious condition.

Ottawa police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital. Paramedics say the second patient is a woman in her 50s who was not physically hurt, but was assessed and transported on a low priority.

Bank Street southbound currently has lane reductions between Belanger and Rockingham.