Elderly pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Billings Bridge
Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa police say emergency crews are at the scene of a collision between a driver and a pedestrian just south of Billings Bridge.
Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Bank and Lamira streets at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle hit a woman in her 80s.
Ottawa paramedics say the victim was taken to the trauma centre in serious condition.
Ottawa police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital. Paramedics say the second patient is a woman in her 50s who was not physically hurt, but was assessed and transported on a low priority.
Bank Street southbound currently has lane reductions between Belanger and Rockingham.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after vehicle crashes into bus shelter in EtobicokeA pedestrian is fighting for his life after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and fled the scene, Toronto police say.
-
One case of COVID-19 in P.E.I.; Eight cases remainThere is one new case of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, a person in their 60s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
-
'Upcoming Warriors' arrive in North BayA group of residential school survivors and their supporters, called the 'Upcoming Warriors,' are walking from Timmins to Ottawa.
-
Coquihalla Hwy. reopened but drivers told 'no stopping' due to wildfiresDays after a raging wildfire forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, the busy route has reopened – with some conditions.
-
Manitoba increasing juror pay and diversityThe Manitoba government has proclaimed legislation that will increase pay for jurors and allow more people to serve on a jury.
-
Spencerville Museum shows off community creativity during pandemic in new exhibitA new exhibit at the Spencerville Mill and Museum takes a look back over the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing items and pictures donated by the community.
-
Regina man dead after rollover near Kamsack: RCMPA Regina man is dead following a single vehicle rollover near Kamsack on Aug. 12.
-
Calgary police officer charged with assault after takedown of licence plate theft victimAn officer with the Calgary police canine unit is facing assault charges after being accused of kicking a woman in the back and allowing his dog to bite her during an on-duty incident in February.
-
Wingham, Ont. area farmer could lose organic certification over errant aerial sprayTamara McMullen says she has already lost business after an aerial spray from a neighbouring farm, potentially impacted her organic operation.