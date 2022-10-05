Elderly pedestrian struck by driver in Britannia area
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa paramedics say an elderly woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
First responders were called to the area of Carling and Roseview avenues at around 8:45 a.m. after a driver struck a pedestrian.
Paramedics said the woman’s injuries are serious but are not considered life-threatening.
Ottawa police said a stretch of Carling Avenue was closed for the investigation, but it has since reopened.
