Elderly pedestrian struck by driver in North York, rushed to hospital

An elderly pedestrian was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York.

The collision happened at Don Mills Road and Rochefort Drive, just south of Eglinton Avenue East, at approximately 4:25 p.m., according to the Toronto Police Service.

Police initially said that a male victim sustained serious injuries. They later reported that his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

Rochefort Drive was closed between Don Mills Road and Ferrand Drive, but has since reopened.