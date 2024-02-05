iHeartRadio

Elderly pedestrian struck by driver in North York, rushed to hospital


The scene of a collision in North York on Monday that sent an elderly man to hospital. (CP24)

An elderly pedestrian was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York.

The collision happened at Don Mills Road and Rochefort Drive, just south of Eglinton Avenue East, at approximately 4:25 p.m., according to the Toronto Police Service.

Police initially said that a male victim sustained serious injuries. They later reported that his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

Rochefort Drive was closed between Don Mills Road and Ferrand Drive, but has since reopened. 

12