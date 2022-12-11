Elderly pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Bay

A vehicle struck a pedestrian Sunday morning in North Bay with one person has been taken to hospital, the North Bay Police Service said.

The collision occurred before noon on Lakeshore Drive at Marshall Avenue.

Traffic lanes were reduced for more than an hour in the area.

NBPS are currently investigating a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Lakeshore Drive at Marshall Avenue. Traffic lanes are reduced until further notice. One person taken to hospital. Injuries unknown at this time. Thank you for your patience. #5555

The scene was cleared by police around 1 p.m.

The pedestrian, an elderly woman, remains in hospital in stable condition.

The collision is under investigation, police said in a tweet.

The cause of the crash and details of the injuries are unknown at this time.

More details to follow as they become available.