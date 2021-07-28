iHeartRadio

Elderly Red Deer man found: RCMP

According to Mounties, Eric Gilchrist, 88, was reported missing on July 27 and found the next day.

 

Red Deer RCMP have found an 88-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Mounties said Wednesday morning Eric Gilchrist was found safe. 

He had been reported missing on July 27 by family who were concerned.

