Elderly woman falls victim to necklace distraction theft in Guelph
Guelph police are reminding people to be vigilant after thieves allegedly distracted an elderly woman and stole her necklace.
On Monday at 12:20 p.m., the Guelph Police Service says an elderly woman was walking near the intersection of Imperial Road South and Wellington Street West.
A black SUV pulled over to ask her for directions to a pharmacy.
Police say the driver was a man in his 50s and the passenger was a woman with shoulder length grey hair.
The driver offered the elderly woman a necklace and placed it around her neck.
After the pair drove away, the victim realized the man had taken the necklace she was already wearing and left a fake gold necklace behind.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.
Guelph police are encouraging the public to be mindful of distraction thefts in the community and to remain cautious when interacting with strangers.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speedsWhen people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Former Hull MNA named new chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directorsFormer Quebec MNA Maryse Gaudreault has been named the next chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directors,
-
Coroner's inquiry into the deaths of four Hydro One workers in Tweed, Ont. helicopter crash to begin June 5.A coroner's inquest will be held next month into the deaths of four Hydro One workers killed in a helicopter crash in Tweed, Ont.
-
Nova Scotia government touts land-for-housing plan as way to reduce shortagesNova Scotia's government is providing some of its surplus land in an Annapolis Valley village to help defray the cost of building 24 co-operative housing units.
-
Calgary man charged in January hit-and-runA Calgary man was charged in a January hit-and-run incident that left a woman with life-altering injuries.
-
Alberta NDP says newly uncovered video of Smith concerning for public hospitalsAlberta's NDP says a video showing United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith proposing to sell off hospitals to private operators is highly problematic.
-
UCP, NDP make campaign promises for women's shelters and sexual assault survivorsThe United Conservative Party is promising to increase support for women's shelters and sexual assault counselling centres if re-elected on May 29.
-
'Utterly unjustifiable': Trudeau Foundation chair calls out 'attacks' against organizationPierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation board of directors chairperson Edward Johnson says the organization has been subjected to 'unwarranted and unfair attacks' amid foreign interference allegations.
-
Brantford Police looking for suspect in hate-motivated incidentPolice are looking for a suspect who allegedly made racially-charged death threats towards a man in Brantford and damaged his bicycle.