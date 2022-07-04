iHeartRadio

Elderly woman in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck

Ottawa police respond to a scene in the area of Joliffe Street and Tupper Avenue, where an elderly woman was hit by a garbage truck. July 4, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Gilles Laframboise)

Ottawa paramedics say an elderly woman is in hospital after she was hit by a garbage truck Monday morning.

Ottawa police say they were called to the area of Joliffe Street and Tupper Avenue at around 9:20 a.m. and the collisions unit is investigating.

The woman in her 70s was treated on scene for life-threatening injuries before being taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition. 

