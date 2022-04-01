Elderly woman in Perth County charged after she allegedly tried to run over a person with her car
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Perth County OPP have charged a 77-year-old woman after she allegedly tried to hit another person with her car.
Police say there was a dispute between two people on March 18.
They say the confrontation escalated and one person attempted to run down the other.
A woman from Perth East faces one count of assault with a weapon.
The accused will appear in a Stratford court at a later date.
-
Missing Vancouver Island girl, 13, found safeA 13-year-old girl who was missing for two weeks on Vancouver Island has been found safe, according to police.
-
Here’s how to get free criminal record checks in Windsor and AmhurstburgWindsor police are informing the public that criminal record checks are now free.
-
Fentanyl being sold as crystal meth leads to spike in overdoses among non-opioid users: MLHUHealth care providers across London and Middlesex County are warning crystal methamphetamine users after fentanyl has been passed for the drug, leading to a spike in overdoses.
-
How cows are being used to help mitigate B.C.'s wildfire riskAn unlikely tool is being used to help mitigate the risk of wildfires in British Columbia: local cattle.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John policeThe Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
YVR sees surge in travellers as federal COVID-19 testing requirement endsIt's now a little easier for Canadians to take a trip abroad, as vaccinated travellers can now enter the country without first getting a COVID-19 test.
-
Driver in deadly Toronto crash had a suspended licence, police sayA driver who fatally struck two pedestrians in Mimico on Thursday night before being killed in a subsequent collision with a parked vehicle had several licence prohibitions that should have prevented him from getting behind the wheel, police say.
-
Canada's first independent medical university begins operationApril 1 is the official start for the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) as Canada's first independent medical university, with two campuses in the region.
-
Meals on Wheels concerned rising prices will impact service to WinnipeggersA long-running meal program in Winnipeg is facing problems being driven by high prices for food and fuel.