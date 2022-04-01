iHeartRadio

Elderly woman in Perth County charged after she allegedly tried to run over a person with her car

Perth County OPP have charged a 77-year-old woman after she allegedly tried to hit another person with her car.

Police say there was a dispute between two people on March 18.

They say the confrontation escalated and one person attempted to run down the other.

A woman from Perth East faces one count of assault with a weapon.

The accused will appear in a Stratford court at a later date.

