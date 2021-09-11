Elderly woman left with life-threatening injuries after 'violent' sex assault, police seek witnesses

Vancouver Police are warning the public after a 76-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a violent sexual assault.

Police say the woman returned to her downtown Vancouver care home with significant injuries after a near two-day absence.

"This is a shocking case, and the victim's injuries are some of the worst we've seen," says Const. Tania Visintin, of the Vancouver Police Department.

Vancouver police were called Thursday morning by staff at the victim's care home in downtown Vancouver. Investigators believe the assault may have taken place sometime between September 7 at 2 p.m. and September 9 at 11 a.m.

“We don't yet know who did this or where it happened, so we're asking everyone to be vigilant until we find out more."

Investigators believe the victim frequents the area of Cathedral Park near Dunsmuir and Richards streets. She may have been in that area either before or after the attack.

“The victim, who uses a motorized wheelchair, suffered significant bruising and discolouration on her face," adds Visintin. "Because of the extent of her injuries, she's been unable to tell us exactly what happened."

The suspect is described as a white man with a stocky build. He is between 35 and 40 years old. He has light to dark brown shaggy hair with a stubble beard. He is described as having wide-set eyes and a short neck. He was wearing a black or navy blue coloured jacket.

Anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who saw an elderly woman in a wheelchair with bruising on her face between September 7 and September 9, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0602.