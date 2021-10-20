Elderly woman sexually assaulted at home in Edmonton: EPS

Edmonton police are asking residents in the Montrose neighbourhood for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Monday.

Police said, just after 5:30 p.m., a man rang the woman's doorbell then forced himself inside her home where he sexually assaulted her.

The man was unknown to the woman.

He is described as:

6'0" tall

190 lbs

Between 45 and 60 years old

Dark stubble on his face and wearing glasses

He was reportedly wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and a black toque.

Residents who live between 60 Street and 63 Street and 120 Avenue and 122 Avenue are being asked by police to look at their home surveillance footage from Monday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Any footage of someone matching the man's description, or suspicious activity in the area should be reported to police at 780-423-4567.