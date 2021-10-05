Elderly woman struck and killed by pickup truck in the Sault
An 82-year-old woman was killed in the Sault on Monday when she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road.
Sault Ste. Marie Police responded to the collision around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Gore Street and Bay Street.
"Upon arrival, officers located an 82-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries," police said in a news release Tuesday. "EMS transported her to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries."
The investigation revealed the woman was crossing Gore Street at the intersection of Bay Street, walking eastbound.
"A blue pickup truck, driven by a 60-year-old man, was travelling eastbound on Bay Street and turned northbound onto Gore Street," police said.
"At this time, the truck struck the woman in the roadway."
Sault Ste. Marie Police, with the assistance of the OPP Highway Safety Division, continue to investigate this collision.
Anyone who may have information about the collision or who may have security camera or dash camera footage of the collision is urged to contact Traffic Services at 705-949-6300, ext. 348.
-
Police trying to confirm the well-being of missing womanSouthern Georgian Bay OPP is trying to confirm the well-being of a 45-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Friday in Tay Township.
-
Final leg of Calgary's southwest ring road opens to trafficThe southwest section of Calgary's ring road now flows without interruption with the opening of the final stretch of a portion of the highway.
-
B.C. government expected to introduce old-growth logging reformsThe Opposition Liberals and Greens are expecting the B.C. government to introduce policy reforms to old-growth logging during the current six-week legislative session, and the forests minster says changes are coming.
-
Will kids be able to go trick-or-treating in Ontario this Halloween?Will kids be allowed to go trick-or-treating this year? That is the question parents and kids hope to find out later this week at a news conference with Ontario’s top doctor.
-
Ontario reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, three more deathsOntario health officials are reporting 429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
-
Parking in Vancouver: Council to consider pollution surcharges in climate planVancouver drivers may soon be paying a lot more, as a controversial proposal to increase parking fees is set to go before city council Tuesday.
-
-
Police arrest woman allegedly painting on exterior business wallPolice have arrested a woman who was allegedly painting on the exterior wall of a business in Kitchener early Tuesday morning.
-
House fire closes Northbound Hwy 11 in Oro-MedonteProvincial Police said Monday night that northbound lanes were blocked at Line 14