Elderly woman struck and killed by pickup truck in the Sault

An 82-year-old woman was killed in the Sault on Monday when she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road.

Sault Ste. Marie Police responded to the collision around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Gore Street and Bay Street.

"Upon arrival, officers located an 82-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries," police said in a news release Tuesday. "EMS transported her to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries."

The investigation revealed the woman was crossing Gore Street at the intersection of Bay Street, walking eastbound.

"A blue pickup truck, driven by a 60-year-old man, was travelling eastbound on Bay Street and turned northbound onto Gore Street," police said.

"At this time, the truck struck the woman in the roadway."

Sault Ste. Marie Police, with the assistance of the OPP Highway Safety Division, continue to investigate this collision.

Anyone who may have information about the collision or who may have security camera or dash camera footage of the collision is urged to contact Traffic Services at 705-949-6300, ext. 348.