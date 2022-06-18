Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Vaughan parking lot

An elderly woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Saturday morning, according to York Regional Police.

Police responded to a collision in a parking lot south of Highway 7 on Woodstream Boulevard shortly before 11 a.m.

An 80-year-old woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police remain at the scene investigating.

There are no road closures in effect.