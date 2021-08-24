Elderly woman taken to hospital after assault in downtown Victoria

A 74-year-old woman was taken to hospital Friday after a man reportedly attacked her in downtown Victoria.

Victoria police say the assault occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 1100-block of Douglas Street.

The incident began when a man asked the woman for money. When she declined, the man pushed her to the ground and "struck her several times," according to Victoria police.

After the assault began, police say a bystander intervened and the man left the scene.

First responders arrived shortly after, including police officers and paramedics. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to VicPD.

Police say they searched for the man and found him around 4 p.m. Friday. He was arrested in the 900-block of View Street without incident, police say.

The 42-year-old man, who is from Victoria, now faces recommended charges related to assault. He has since been released on conditions until his next court date.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.