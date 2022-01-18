'Elders are just as important': Six Nations woman grants wishes to seniors

A Six Nations woman has created a new program to help bring joy to seniors’ lives.

Stephanie Hill started the Aboriginal Senior Wish to grant lifetime experience wishes to Indigenous seniors.

“It would be nice to do something that people can actually enjoy. We worry about, and kids are very important, but elders are just as important and sometimes they’re often forgotten about,” Hill said.

Since it’s creation in 2019, Hill has granted 20 wishes, ranging from a show at a theatre, to a Grand River boat cruise, and a spa day.

Rusty and Charles Sky participated in the program, where they went to watch a play at the Sanderson Centre in Brantford.

“It was awesome, the show was awesome,” Rusty Sky said. “Seniors don’t get a lot of wishes or things like that. Usually you do it for younger people or your grandkids. So it was very rewarding.”

The wishes are paid for through donations made by Six Nations businesses.

Hill said any senior who is a registered Six Nations band member can qualify for the program.

“Seventy-eight thousand people could apply for it. The age is 55 plus because we as aboriginal people, we age quicker, we get sicker quicker for longer. So I want them when they are healthy, when they are able to enjoy it.”

Hill said seniors could apply for the program or they can be nominated.

The Sky’s said having their wish come true is something they will not forget.