Election 2021: Green party's Elizabeth May projected winner in Saanich-Gulf Islands

CTV News is projecting that Elizabeth May will be re-elected in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding.

As of 11 p.m., May led the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding with approximately 36 per cent of the vote, or 13,953 ballots.

While votes are still being counted, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared the Liberals will win a minority government in the 2021 federal election.

May is expected to defeat Conservative challenger David Busch, Liberal candidate Sherri Moore-Arbour and Sabina Signh of the NDP.

Saanich-Gulf Islands candidates: