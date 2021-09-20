Election 2021: Live Courtenay-Alberni results
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
With the election polls now closed in British Columbia, votes are being counted across the country.
CTV News will be updating this page throughout the evening with the latest election results for the Courtenay-Alberni riding.
The NDP's Gord Johns won the riding handily in 2019. His main rival this time around is Mary Lee from the Conservtive party, followed by the Liberals' Susan Farlinger.
A full list of candidates across all Vancouver Island ridings can be found here.
Further information on how to vote in the federal election can be found here.
Latest Courtenay-Alberni vote count % :
- Conservative - Mary Lee - 19
- Green - Susanne Lawson - 12.7
- Liberal - Susan Farlinger - 21.5
- Marxist-Leninist - Barbara Biley - 1.3
- NDP - Gord Johns (Incumbent) - 44.3
- People's Party of Canada - Robert Eppich - 1.3
Polls reporting: 3/269
-
Timmins-James Bay NDP expecting winNew Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.
-
Jim Carr stays as MP for Winnipeg South CentreCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Jim Carr of the Liberal Party of Canada will be re-elected in Winnipeg South Centre.
-
Saskatoon riding could be lone holdout to Conservative dominance in Sask.Conservative candidates are leading or elected in all but one Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
-
Perth-Wellington results: Conserative incumbent John Nater winsCTV News' Decision Desk has declared Conservative incumbent John Nater as the winner of the Perth-Wellington riding.
-
Larry Maguire re-elected in Brandon-SourisCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Larry Maguire of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Brandon-Souris, keeping the seat he has held since 2013.
-
Conservatives re-elected in 4 southern Sask. rural ridingsConservative candidates have been re-elected in four rural ridings in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Ted Falk holds on to Provencher ridingCTV's Decision Desk is declaring that Ted Falk of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Provencher.
-
Dan Mazier secures second term with win in Dauphin-Swan River-NeepawaCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Dan Mazier with the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa.
-
Regina results: Andrew Scheer re-elected in Regina-Qu'AppelleConservative candidate Andrew Scheer has won his seat in Regina-Qu'Appelle.