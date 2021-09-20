Election 2021: Live Nanaimo-Ladysmith results

Canada's 2021 federal election is underway with polls set to close on Vancouver Island at 7 p.m. Monday.

CTV News will be updating this page throughout the evening with the latest election results for the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding.

The Green party's Paul Manly won the riding in a 2019 byelection. Liberal Michelle Corfield and Conservative Tamara Kronis have polled well as contenders to potentially win the seat.

A full list of candidates across all Vancouver Island ridings can be found here.

Further information on how to vote in the federal election can be found here.

Latest Nanaimo-Ladysmith vote count %: