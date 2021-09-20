Election 2021: NDP's Gord Johns projected winner in Courtenay-Alberni

CTV News is projecting that Gord Johns has been re-elected in the riding of Courtenay-Alberni.

As of 11 p.m., Johns led the Courtenay-Alberni riding with 44 per cent of the vote, or 25,396 ballots.

While the votes are still being counted, the CTV News Decision Desk has also declared the Liberals will win a minority government in the 2021 federal election.

Johns won the riding handily in 2019. His main rival this time around is Mary Lee from the Conservtive party, followed by the Liberals' Susan Farlinger.

