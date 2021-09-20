Election 2021: NDP's Laurel Collins projected winner in Victoria riding

CTV News is projecting Laurel Collins, incumbent NDP candidate for the Victoria riding, will be re-elected in the 2021 federal election.

As of approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday, Collins had 45.5 per cent of the counted votes in the riding, or 16,997 ballots.

While votes are still being counted, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared the Liberals will win a minority government in the 2021 federal election.

Collins was a Victoria city councillor prior to being elected to Parliament in 2019.

She is being challenged by Liberal candidate Nikki Macdonald, a former advisor to prime minister Jean Chrétien, and the Green party's Nick Loughton.

Latest Victoria vote count %:

Polls reporting: 200/234