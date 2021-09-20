Election 2021: NDP's Rachel Blaney projected winner in North Island-Powell River

CTV News is projecting that Rachel Blaney will be re-elected in the North Island-Powell River riding.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, Blaney led the North Island-Powell River riding with more than 39 per cent of the vote, or 19,040 ballots.

While votes are still being counted, the CTV News Decision Desk has also declared the Liberals will win a minority government in the 2021 federal election.

Blaney was first elected into the riding in 2015 and became the party whip in 2019.

She's being challenged by Conservative candidate Shelley Downey, who is on her fourth term as a municipal councillor in the region. Indigenous scholar Jennifer Grenz of the Liberals is also competing for the riding.

