Election Day forecast: Warm and sunny with extra humidity
A bright and sunny sky will shine over Ottawa on Monday as voters line up at polling stations across the city.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa includes a high of 24 C in the afternoon with a humidex of 27. The average high for this time of year is closer to 18 C.
Polls open at 9:30 a.m., by which point it's expected to be around 12 C. The hottest point of the day is forecast to be around 5 p.m. but warm temperatures in the low 20s could last up until polls close at 9:30 p.m.
Overnight, expect a clear sky with a low of 15 C, well above the seasonal average of 8 C.
Clouds move in Tuesday, but warm temperatures stick around. Tuesday's high is 24 C with a humidex of 27.
Showers are in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 19 C.
Thursday's outlook also includes showers and Friday could see some showers as well.
