Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday

Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatchewan voting is open 7:30 a.m., and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

To be eligible to vote in the federal election you must:

Be a Canadian citizen

Be at least 18 years old on election day

Prove your identity and address.

Voters must wear a non-medical face covering to enter the polling station. Those who refuse to wear a face covering will be turned away, according to Elections Canada. Voters are also asked to bring a pen or pencil to mark a ballot. A limited number of single-use pencils will be available as well.

For voters choosing to vote by mail, completed ballots can be dropped off at the local Elections Canada office before the polls close on election day. Mail-in voters may also drop off a completed ballot at an assigned polling location, or at any polling location in their riding, according to Elections Canada.

Across Canada advance polls were open from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13. Elections Canada estimates 5.7 million people voted at the advance polls, an 18.46 per cent increase from those who voted at the advance polls in 2019.