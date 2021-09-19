Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday
Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatchewan voting is open 7:30 a.m., and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.
To be eligible to vote in the federal election you must:
- Be a Canadian citizen
- Be at least 18 years old on election day
- Prove your identity and address.
Voters must wear a non-medical face covering to enter the polling station. Those who refuse to wear a face covering will be turned away, according to Elections Canada. Voters are also asked to bring a pen or pencil to mark a ballot. A limited number of single-use pencils will be available as well.
For voters choosing to vote by mail, completed ballots can be dropped off at the local Elections Canada office before the polls close on election day. Mail-in voters may also drop off a completed ballot at an assigned polling location, or at any polling location in their riding, according to Elections Canada.
Across Canada advance polls were open from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13. Elections Canada estimates 5.7 million people voted at the advance polls, an 18.46 per cent increase from those who voted at the advance polls in 2019.
-
Lethbridge Curling Club celebrates 125 yearsWith the start of the new curling season around the corner, the Lethbridge Curling Club (LCC) kicked off the year in historic fashion.
-
'It’s concerning': Class dismissals continueAs classes continue to be dismissed at various schools across the region due to positive cases of COVID-19, parents and students are holding their breath hoping school won't close down again.
-
Alberta's new proof-of-vaccination cards can be easily edited, residents sayAlbertans needing proof they're vaccinated against COVID-19 were able to download cards from the province's website on Sunday, but almost right away some residents said they were easily able to edit them.
-
Motorcycle stolen 'in broad daylight' outside Nanaimo mall, police sayPolice in Nanaimo are investigating after a motorcycle was stolen "in broad daylight" at a mall in the city.
-
Dogs take over Regina pool to mark end of the seasonGone are the dog days of summer, and four legged friends were the ones to close out the season at Regent Pool on Sunday.
-
Growing ‘anger and resentment’ prompts message from Winkler police chiefAs southwest Manitoba grapples with low vaccination rates and adherence to public health orders, City of Winkler officials are warning conflict in the community is at an all-time high.
-
University of Ottawa student-athlete Francis Perron dies shortly after Gee-Gees football gameThe University of Ottawa is mourning the death of Gee-Gees football player Francis Perron, who died shortly after the Gee-Gees first game of the season.
-
App that connects users with surplus food from local businesses launches in VancouverAn app that aims to reduce food waste by connecting consumers directly with businesses that have surplus items has launched in Vancouver.
-
Prince Albert police investigating after man found deadA 25-year-old man was found dead after Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to a call of a disturbance on Sunday.