Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council

Long lines were reported at some polling stations across the city of Ottawa today, as residents vote for a new mayor, council and school board.

Eligible voters can cast a ballot at their assigned polling stations until 8 p.m.You can find out where to vote on your notification letter or by using the Where do I vote? tool on the city of Ottawa's website.

The special mail-in ballots must be delivered to the Elections office on Cyrville Road or any Client Service Centre by 4:30 p.m.

The city of Ottawa has reported no problems at 300 polling stations across the city today, but some people have reported long lines at voting places. The Elections Office says you will be allowed to vote if you are in line at 8 p.m.

Council will have a new look after the ballots are counted this evening, with a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors elected to service for the next four years.

CTV News Ottawa, CTVNewsOttawa.ca and Newstalk 580 CFRA will have complete coverage of the municipal election throughout the day, and results after the polls close at 8 p.m.

NEW MAYOR

There are 14 candidates running to replace Jim Watson as mayor of Ottawa. Watson decided not to seek re-election after three terms as mayor.

Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe enter Election Day as the frontrunners for mayor.

McKenney, the current two-term councillor for Somerset Ward, says Ottawa has the chance for a new look and new ideas.

"It will be almost half of council will be new, plus a new mayor. It is an opportunity and a challenge," McKenney said Sunday.

"It's a challenge because you do need somebody as mayor who is experienced to work with new councillors. It's also an opportunity; it's a wonderful opportunity – you get all of these new councillors, new ideas, fresh perspectives on things, a way to build a team that will all work together."

Sutcliffe, the broadcaster, entrepreneur and political rookie, spent the final weekend of the campaign visiting all 24 wards in Ottawa.

"I think it's time for a change at City Hall, I think people are ready for that and I've heard from people all throughout the city they want someone who is going to unite the city," Sutcliffe said.

Bob Chiarelli is attempting a municipal comeback. The former mayor of Ottawa is running for election as mayor of Ottawa.

NEW COUNCILLORS

There will be at least 11 new councillors at Ottawa City Hall.

Ten councillors are not seeking re-election, and Ottawa is adding a 24th ward with Barrhaven East.

Here is a look at the wards where incumbents are not seeking re-election.

Barrhaven West – Jan Harder not seeking re-election

West Carleton – March – Eli El-Chantiry not seeking re-election

College – Rick Chiarelli not seeking re-election

Knoxdale-Merivale – Keith Egli not seeking re-election

Gloucester-Southgate – Diane Deans not seeking re-election

Rideau-Vanier – Mathieu Fleury not seeking re-election

Somerset Ward – Catherine McKenney not seeking re-election

Alta Vista – Jean Cloutier not seeking re-election

Rideau Jock – Scott Moffatt not seeking re-election

Riverside South-Findlay Creek – Carol Anne Meehan not seeking re-election

ADVANCE POLLS

More than 79,000 people have already casts ballots in Ottawa's municipal election. The city hosted four Special Advance Voting Days and two Advance Voting days. Here is the voting turnout for the six advance voting days

Special Advance Voting Days: 18,876 votes cast

Advance Vote Day 1 (Oct. 7): 26,773 votes cast

Advance Vote Day 2 (Oct. 14): 33,842 votes cast

Residents voting by mail-in ballot have until 4:30 p.m. to deliver the ballot to Elections Office on Cyrville Road or any Ottawa Client Service Centre.

VOTING BY PROXY

If you cannot make it to the polls today, you can appoint a proxy to vote on your behalf. A proxy must be an eligible elector and can still cast their own ballot.

A proxy can vote for only one other person unless they are representing members of their own family. A proxy appointed for a person who is not a family member can act as the proxy for this one person only. A person cannot be appointed as a proxy for a non-family member and a family member at the same time.

You can appoint a proxy until Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. To appoint a proxy:

You and your proxy must fill out two copies of the Appointment for Voting Proxy - Form 3. The proxy must take the completed forms to the Elections Office, or any Client Service Centre during regular business hours, and have it certified by City staff. The proxy brings the original copy of the Appointment for Voting Proxy - Form 3 that was certified and a piece of personal identification to the voting place to cast your ballot on your behalf.

VOTER TURNOUT

A look at voter turnout for the previous city of Ottawa municipal elections.

2003: 33 per cent (185,017 votes cast)

2006: 54 per cent (300,039 votes cast)

2010: 44 per cent (269,547 votes cast)

2014: 39.92 per cent (252,464 votes cast)

2018: 42.55 per cent (269,772 votes cast)

The city of Ottawa says there are 722,227 eligible voters in Ottawa in 2022, as of the end of the review period on Sept. 16.