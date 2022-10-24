Election Day: Windsor-Essex residents vote for mayors and councillors

Windsor-Essex voters head to the polls today to elect a mayor, councillors and school board trustees in the municipal election.

Results for Windsor can be found here.

Here are the results for the mayors of Essex County.

Polls closed at 8 p.m., with residents deciding who will be Windsor’s mayor and 10 councillors at Windsor City Hall.

In Essex County, mayors have been acclaimed in Tecumseh and LaSalle, but new mayors and councilors will be chosen for Amherstburg, Kingsville, Essex, Lakeshore and Leamington.

Polling stations opened at 10 a.m. across the Windsor today. You can find out where to vote on the City of Windsor’s website.

There was a wait to vote at some polling stations, including in Belle River, where voters lined up outside the St. Simon and St. Jude Parish Hall Monday morning.

CTV News Windsor, CTVNewsWindsor.ca and AM800 will have complete coverage of the municipal election throughout the day, and results after the polls close at 8 p.m.