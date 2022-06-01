Election polling station moved from storm-damaged Nepean school

Elections Ontario says a polling station for the June 2 provincial election is being moved because of the storm on May 21.

Some voters in the Nepean riding would have voted at St. Monica school on Merivale Road Thursday, but the school suffered significant damage in the derecho storm and remains closed.

Elections Ontario says all electors whose Voter Identification Card assign them to Poll Number 20 should now go to the Metropolitan Bible Church at 2176 Prince of Wales Dr. instead.

“Elections Ontario regrets the inconvenience, but Mother Nature can sometime be capricious,” a spokesperson said in an email.

You can always double-check your poll location at Elections Ontario’s website.